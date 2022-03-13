First reactions to Pete Dunne’s name change in WWE

Pete Dunne made his Superstar debut on the WWE main roster on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former NXT UK Champion was introduced in a backstage segment, where his membership in Sheamus and Ridge Holland’s group was confirmed. However, What has attracted the most attention has been his name change, since Dunne will be known from now on as Butch.

The fighter accompanied Sheamus and Holland in the fight that pitted the Europeans against Kofi Kingston and Big E, where the latter suffered a broken neck. Butch was instrumental in the victory of the heelsdistracting Kingston so Sheamus could catch him off guard and win the match.

Shortly before the broadcast of WWE SmackDown, Fightful Select reported that they had heard all day that “something very silly” was going on in relation to last night’s show and several people commented that it would be a name change for a superstar that many already knew.

WWE is used to making these types of changes in the nomenclature of some of its superstars. The most recent case we have seen in another former NXT UK Champion, WALTER, now known as Gunther in NXT 2.0, a change that caused a lot of controversy and rejection from a good part of the fans.

Meanwhile, the reactions from fans and even from other stars outside of WWE have not been long in coming. AEW star John Silver and Matt Cardona publicly reacted to Dunne’s name change on Twitter:

“My father’s nickname is Butch”

“YOU KNOW IT’S ALL ABOUT BUTCH!”



Dunne re-signed with WWE last summer after the wrestler was moved from NXT UK to NXT. Butch’s plans for WrestleMania 38 called for a six-man tag team match between The New Day and The stable formed by Sheamus, Ridge Holland and himself. It will be necessary to see to what extent Big E’s injury affects the presence of the new addition of the WWE blue brand in the biggest event of the year.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.