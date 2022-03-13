FINALLY BREAKING THE SILENCE: Héctor Herrera explained why he did NOT renew with Atlético de Madrid and decided to sign for an MLS club

The news surprised a lot in Mexico. And it is that, just at his best moment since he arrived at Atlético de Madrid, just when a gap was finally opening up in the usual XI of the Diego SimeonHéctor Herrera was announced as the star signing of the MLS Houston Dynamo.

Why did you make this decision? According to what he said in an interview for TUDN, because he did not reach an agreement with Atleti. And being on the market as a free agent, he opted for the offer that will allow him to face the future with greater peace of mind.

After 9 seasons in Europe, and considering all the advantages he will find in Houston, it made sense for him to accept the offer received by the American club. He believes that it is the best for his family.

HÉCTOR HERRERA AND HIS DECISION TO GO TO MLS

“It is an end of contract. We have not reached any agreement, both the club and my employer, nor I. And nothing, I have to look for my future, I have to look for the future of my family. And it’s more for that than anything else. Obviously there are challenges, dreams and illusions that one has as a player, and you have to follow them “was the answer that the Pachuca youth squad gave the journalist Daniel Chanona.

All the success you deserve @HHerreramex. And thanks for your time last night. Congratulations on your successful transatlantic adventure. Meanwhile, keep enjoying Madrid 😎 pic.twitter.com/FxzUFBBRDo — Dаniеl Chanоnа (@Daniel_Chanona) March 12, 2022

As much as the deliberation is not shared, it is not difficult to understand. At 32 years old, and after almost a decade in the old continent, they presented him with a contract that he, at his age, would only have in the USA. Sportingly it is not the best, of course, but it is understandable.

HH will arrive in the USA as a veteran and after having been successful in the old continent (especially in Portugal). He left his mark on Porto (multi-champion, idol and captain) and showed that he could compete at Atlético.

Did I have to go there? Yes.

Is it worth thinking about your family, future and comfort? As well.

Undefeated data. Héctor Herrera has played for the Mexican national team since 2011. He has played 96 matches with the TRI. Referrer.

Did you know…? Héctor Herrera was part of the U23 team that won the Olympic qualifiers, Toulon and the Olympic championship in 2012. A magical year.