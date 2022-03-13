“Fans who don’t want to give their identity alone are going to be ruled out”

Mikel Arriola went to Aztec stadium to supervise how the security protocol was carried out prior to the match between Blue Cross and Cougarsand talked about what happened last weekend in Queretaro.

“Thank you very much to the teams, to the fans because the message began yesterday and that is permanent, first the outrage over the events of last Saturday and second how we fixed it. Since yesterday the protocols are being put in place and today I came personally to review it.

“We have already been in the command center seeing how the police, the private force, are distributed, and also how we see fans reaching out, especially in compliance with this provision that local animation groups will not be able to enter,” he said. TUDN Arriola, president of the MX League.

Equally, Arriola revealed details regarding the facial recognition that will be implemented in the stadiums so that fans register and have control of those who attend a match of the MX League.

“The great advantage is that the Mexican Soccer Federation It will implement it on the 24th and we will implement it from these dates. It is about each fan filling out a form before his ticket is activated, and if it is activated and the fan does not behave well in a stadium, it is also automatically deactivated.

“Those who do not want to give their identity, they will be ruled out by themselves. What we want is that for each criminal we saw last Saturday, it is multiplied by 5 people and that the animation groups, if they want to come to cheer, identify themselves and come to the stadium,” he added. Arriola.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: BABYLON’S FALL: A HUGE FAILURE THAT DOES NOT CONVINCE IN ANY WAY