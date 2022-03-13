Fake leaks with images of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are already circulating

After its announcement in the last Pokémon Presents and tons of recent news, now we have more news about this long-awaited game. As we mentioned, these are the ninth generation games. They will be called Pokemon Scarlet and Purple officially in Spanish and now we have news.

In this case, we have been able to learn that the fans are beginning to flake with the first alleged leaks of the game. As you can imagine, these are images that are circulating on the network without official confirmation that they are real.

Given the lack of support from the community, forums like Reddit are branding false these alleged leaks. One of the most viral examples is the following:

A picture which depicts a battle in the desert area of ​​gen 9. Real or fake? from PokeLeaks

Was skimming through /vp/ and found this, what do you guys think? So far this seems one of the more solid leaks to me, but then again anyone can edit a post. from PokeLeaks

Potential Leak – Scarlet and Violet Region’s name and meaning. from PokeLeaks

From Reddit and the news media, they recommend us to stay on the lookout for official information about these titles. In fact, it is likely that in the next two months we will not have outstanding news and that it will be in June when more content will be shown.

Remember that these games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. They will be released “at the end of 2022” on Nintendo Switch, still without a specific date and you have our full coverage of its premiere here.

Source.