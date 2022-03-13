Exatlón México: Mati is fed up with rumors with Evelyn and leaves a harsh message

Can not be! The Exathlon Mexico All Star brought together the best athletes in its history to provide fans with an interesting sports competition that has not been exempt from controversy, in fact, Mati Alvarez has been in the eye of the storm recently and received accusations of ‘cheating’, although He clarified everything and left a harsh message.

The sixth season of the program allowed champions and finalists to meet in what could be a double-edged sword, since the strong ties have come to affect the contest, it is enough to mention that Aristeo Cázares did not show the same performance when he had to face his brother Ernest.

A similar case is that of Mati Alvarezsince fans on social networks have pointed it out for not running or shooting well when competing with Evelyn Pebblehowever, the multi-champion he got fed up with those rumors and denied doing ‘morning’ with Sniper.

According to information from the Cosmic Wizard channel, Terminator got tired of the accusations and said that he no longer wants to be poisoned, he has even tried to clear things up with the reds, but there are those who still have reservations about it.

Does Mati betray the reds for Evelyn?

The same source reports that on March 20 Mati Álvarez will do something that could be taken as a betrayal of the red team and that it would only feed more the rumors of an alleged agreement with Evelyn Pebble.

On that elimination Sunday, the red participant I would grant a life to the blue cin order to safeguard their permanence on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, but for now they are mere rumors.

In this way, it will be necessary to verify this information in the broadcast next week that begins at 8:00 p.m. on the Azteca UNO signal.

