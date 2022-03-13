Epic Games rules out bringing Steam Deck console support to Fortnite

the video game studio Epic Games has assured that it will not bring support for the Steam Deck portable console to its Fortnite video game because you do not trust the operation of your tools anti-cheat on custom operating systems Linux-based.

The CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweneythrough his Twitter profile, has responded to a user who asked if the studio had plans to send their Easy Anti Cheat (EAC) or BattlEye anti-cheat systems to Linux.

Sweeney has started by ruling out Fortnite’s arrival of support for Linux-based systems, such as the one used by the Steam Deck handheld console developed by Valve.

However, Epic Games has already launched “great effort to maximize Easy Anti Cheat compatibility with Steam Deck“, as recognized by the executive.

Epic has blamed the absence of Fortnite on Steam Deck precisely to the compatibility issues with Linux of its anti-cheat tools and with the size of the community of video game players.

“We are not confident that we can combat cheating at scale in a wide variety of kernel configurations, including custom ones,” Sweeney said.

The CEO of Epic Games has explained that the study does not publish Fortnite on Steam to avoid commissionswhich has stated that they would be between 20 and 30%.

It has also questioned the user market for the Steam Deck console, which has limited availabilityand the reduced reach that non-Steam games can achieve on this platform.

EP source.