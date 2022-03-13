Emma Watson took the public bus until she was 18: ‘Totally crazy’

Although “overnight celebrity” is a well-known term, in reality, not many people just stumble upon fame and success. Instead, many artists work tirelessly until they get the big break that makes them a household name. However, Emma Watson is a perfect example of someone who became a huge celebrity practically overnight. At age 9, her whole life changed when she was cast in the role of the beloved Harry Potter films.

Emma Watson became a household name after being cast in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Unlike her fellow co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, Watson had no professional acting credits before she was cast in the role. Harry Potter. She had done about three school plays before landing the role of Hermione Granger and had a very normal childhood. However, her whole life changed as soon as it was announced that she had landed the coveted role. Suddenly, the shining ring The actor was receiving all kinds of attention from the press and the media. She even had to temporarily move to a hotel after being cast. Harry Potter because the paparazzi were camped outside his house.

The movie star took the public bus until the age of 18

The media’s fascination with Watson only increased as he aged. However, Watson refused to let his celebrity status stop him from living a fairly normal life. In an interview with W Magazine, the noah The actress admitted that she even took public transportation as long as she could despite being one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

“Until I was 18 I used to take the Oxford tube, which is a public bus, to and from London,” Watson admitted. “It got to the point where the fact that I was on the bus stretched from one extreme to the other and it started to go totally crazy. And I would feel like ‘Why am I doing this to myself?’”

Watson eventually bought a very practical car instead of taking public transportation.

Eventually, Watson stopped taking the tube, deciding that driving around London alone would be a lot less spectacular. She got her driver’s license and bought a car with some of the money she had earned from the Harry Potter films. But despite being a billionaire, Watson bought an unusual car for someone her age and socioeconomic status.

“I got my license last year and I love the Prius, even if my friends say it’s ugly,” Watson revealed to Interview magazine. “They say I drive a brick. And, to be fair, it’s not the prettiest car on the road, but it’s good for the environment. He’s sensible and boring, like me. I am the Prius of my peer group.”

What did Watson spend his ‘Harry Potter’ money on?

Watson’s handy Prius was actually his first big splurge with the money he made Harry Potter. His other big purchases included a computer and a father-daughter vacation. “I bought myself a laptop,” Watson shared. “I took my dad to Tuscany. He works so hard, my dad, so I called his secretary and asked when he was free, and I booked a vacation for us.”

Watson may have been famous and wealthy from a young age, but it seems like she did her best to maintain some normalcy. However, it’s probably for the best that she gave up her fondness for riding public transportation.

