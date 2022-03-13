Emma Watson took the public bus until she was 18: ‘Totally crazy’

Although “overnight celebrity” is a well-known term, in reality, not many people just stumble upon fame and success. Instead, many artists work tirelessly until they get the big break that makes them a household name. However, Emma Watson is a perfect example of someone who became a huge celebrity practically overnight. At age 9, her whole life changed when she was cast in the role of the beloved Harry Potter films.

Emma Watson became a household name after being cast in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Unlike her fellow co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, Watson had no professional acting credits before she was cast in the role. Harry Potter. She had done about three school plays before landing the role of Hermione Granger and had a very normal childhood. However, her whole life changed as soon as it was announced that she had landed the coveted role. Suddenly, the shining ring The actor was receiving all kinds of attention from the press and the media. She even had to temporarily move to a hotel after being cast. Harry Potter because the paparazzi were camped outside his house.

