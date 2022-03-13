Dutch Mantell: “WWE has to do the right thing with Bron Breakker”

Bron Breakker won the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil last January, capping a four-month process of meteoric rise since debuting in NXT 2.0. Recently, he was brought to WWE Raw, where he debuted and was victorious in a tag team match alongside Ciampa; however, 24 hours after his appearance in the main cast, he would lose his title to Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat match, which also included Ciampa himself.

► Bron Breakker could be part of a list of former NXT Champions who are not successful in the main cast

The popularity of Rick Steiner’s son has been skyrocketing with each passing week and now that he has debuted in the main cast, he seems excited about a possible final call; However, for a former WWE like Dutch Mantell, things are not that simple. On his Smack Talk show, Mantell discussed the possibility of Bron Breakker being called up to the main roster soon, and believes it could be a kind of “kiss of death” for the former NXT Champion.

“I really think it’s basically like a kiss of death. Is Bron Breakker just being sped up to make it? How many times do I have to see them on the fast track to get a talent there and then he gets there and just sits there, doing nothing? Just because they’re going there doesn’t mean they’re going to be a hit.. They could get in there and just blow up, or just deflate. The company has to do the right thing with them. Bron Breakker, I hate the name. I would call him Von. But I think he could be a star there. That is the lineage. Let him go and get things done.”

What Mantell said is supported by what has happened to many former NXT Champions who have passed unnoticed in the main cast after having achieved the title in the development brand; in fact, most aren’t even with the company anymore, the exceptions being Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura.. In the case of Breakker, we will have to wait to see what will happen once he reaches the main cast, which we assume will be a matter of time.