Duarte Sports Union and Sports Medicine hold a conference

SAN FRANCISCO DE MACORIS.– With an extraordinary attendance of leaders, coaches from various sports disciplines, in addition to Physical Education teachers, a Sports Medicine workshop was held, organized by the Sports Union of the Duarte Province and the Duarte Association of Sports Medicine under the guidance of the Federation Dominican School of Sports Medicine directed by Dr. Miltón Pinedo.





The activity began with the singing of the National Anthem, and immediately the Lord Mayor Siquió Ng offered words of welcome where he praised the development of this activity, while expressing that the Municipal Council is in the best disposition to continue collaborating with the entire movement. sports and especially with training days like this at the highest level.

Then Dr. Luis Adolfo Domínguez of the Executive Committee of UDEPRODU and President of the Boxing Association exhorted and thanked all the participants on behalf of the Sports Union and called to continue training for the best sports practices.





The medical specialists from the Sports Area who participated in the activity were Elías Pérez, Roberto Morla and José Joaquín Núñez Valerio, who offered their knowledge to the attendees who were very satisfied and asked valuable questions that were wisely answered.



Professor William Hernández President of the Sports Union of the Duarte Province and the photographs are courtesy of Orlando Roque of the SNTP.