Do you have a Galaxy S22 Ultra? Well, pray that it doesn’t break because repairs are very complicated.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a truly ‘premium’ smartphone even in its internal construction, although JerryRigEverything already warns: “it is well built as it is difficult to fix”.

It seems that the successful Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra continues to go through the main analysis tables of the industry, that of Andro4all included where we have reviewed it in depth so that you can check first hand all the details of a smartphone that, according to my colleague Christian, is “very good, very big and very Note”.

The most interesting, however, are usually those in which some of the youtubers most popular as Zack Nelson They destroy very expensive cell phones of 1,500 euros to show us that, on this occasion, Samsung has done its job well by designing a Galaxy S22 Ultra that is a real rock, with an almost indestructible chassis from Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass.

Some evidence that the person in charge of the popular channel JerryRigEverything just completed posting the full teardown of a Galaxy S22 Ultra that proves to be truly premium also in its conception and internal construction, a South Korean work of art that obviously has its negative effects with the complexity of its repairs due to certain design decisions.

In any case, do not worry, because failures are not common in these devices and right now we present you both Zack’s video and their conclusions on components and repairability of the last flagship from Samsung.

According to JerryRigEverything, the new Galaxy S22 Ultra is as well built as it is difficult to fix in case of breakdowns, since Samsung has designed it with several very sensitive cable bands, a lot of glue to fix its battery and a separate plate for a huge photographic system.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is like a rock, and JerryRigEverything also confirms it with its toughest test

This is how a Galaxy S22 Ultra is disassembled, and here is all the complexity it presents

The truth is accessing the interior of the new Samsung S22 Ultra is not the most complicatedand it is that these glass and metal sandwiches always allow us to access their interior only heating the glue a little to be able to remove the rear glass carefully thanks to a pick or plastic tool.

In any case, the facilities end there, because as you will see the Galaxy S22 Ultra presents multiple independent boardsa watertight compartment for the S-Pen that limits the space in the lower right part of the back and a couple of girdles of cables that are very sensitive. Not in vain, Zack Nelson himself “charges” the one that connects the screen, preventing the terminal from working once it is mounted again.

The dimensions of the cameras are impressive, as well as its independent plate that will make it difficult to repair a particular sensor causing us to surely have to replace the module completely in the event of a breakdown of the photographic system. It is also curious to see how the sensors are installed without further protection on the platekeeping its covers and protective glass anchored to the Gorilla Glass back panel.

Another critical component is the battery, which comes too well glued with a difficult to remove adhesive, and that has forced JerryRigEverything to use isopropyl alcohol to weaken it and be able to take it off.

On the contrary, it can be seen how well designed and built it is this Galaxy S22 Ultra, with an impressive miniaturization of the rest of the components and an almost unthinkable use of spaceespecially considering the IP68 protection against liquids and dust that also extends to a very well protected S-Pen.

The internal design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is quite complex and sensitive, and Zack Nelson himself has been unable to turn it on and use it after reassembly, since apparently the cable strip that connects the screen breaks during the process.

So we’ll see a fairly thick plastic block that protects the S-Pen and makes the device waterproofalthough as you will expect it quite limits the space for the battery and other elements.

So it seems that Samsung’s design and engineering work has very good marksbuilding a smartphone with proven durability and very good build quality, albeit with a complex design and complicating the repairability of the device in case of possible breakdowns of some of its components or the depletion of others such as the lithium battery.

Surely we expected a result like this, so there won’t be too many surprises for anyone… If you spend the money that an S22 Ultra costs, take care of it no matter how resistant it is!

New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: if now the best Galaxy Note is a Galaxy S… well, so what?

