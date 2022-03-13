Dax Harwood says he is not satisfied in AEW and would consider returning to WWE

They left WWE with the aura of a wasted team, although the reality there was not so dramatic. FTR, by then The Revival, managed to dominate the NXT duo landscape during their first years in the company, winning the title of this division twice.

And despite the fact that already within the main cast their relevance was one step below, there is a fact that dismantles a good part of the criticism towards the handling that WWE granted them: they were the first team to conquer the titles of pairs of the three most important brands company important; see, NXT, Raw and SmackDown.

Did Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler make a change for the better with their departure to AEW? Based on the number of titles, it is logically still quick to make a judgment (ignoring that in Tony Khan’s house there is only one strap for the tandems), but with everything, they already know what it is to reign there.

Beyond titles, a somewhat misleading endorsement at times when it comes to ratings, it would be said that FTR have managed to fully develop the conception of their characters, supported by Tully Blanchard —who, however, seems to have been fired this week—, In addition to a power to display their quality in the ring that they did not enjoy on Raw or SmackDown.

► Dax Harwood draws the attention of his followers

On Monday, FTR announced that from now on they would be open to “selective” programming in the independent scene, in order to want to leave a legacy by becoming recognized as the best in the business. And although months ago they made a couple of appearances outside the Elite bubble, their place of work has stuck almost entirely to AEW. Movement considered by many a sign of dissatisfaction with his situation in the house of Tony Khan.

And such buzz was reinforced through two answers that Dax Harwood gave last night to a couple of questions raised by followers on Twitter. Let’s also keep in mind that Harwood likes to play with the fighting community on the internet.

«Would you ever want to return to WWE? And also, can I interview you?"

«Yes, if the money and the circumstances were right and no, you can't interview me"

«Would you ever want to return to WWE? And also, can I interview you?”

«Yes, if the money and the circumstances were right and no, you can’t interview me”

"Are you satisfied with how your AEW career has gone so far?"

“Are you satisfied with how your AEW career has gone so far?”