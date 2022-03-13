Cruz Azul vs Pumas: Summary, Goals and Videos

Blue Cross regained his forcefulness and got out of the way of the Cougarsto end a streak of three games without a win at home.

The Machine did not win in the Aztec from date two when he beat Juárez, which cost him losing positions in the general table.

The match was strongly disputed in the midfield, but the proposal of both teams was offensive, so the shots in the goals were quickly present.

But it was Blue Cross who struck first at minute 29 with a header from the central louis abramthat with a bit of luck the ball deviated from the Talavera path after hitting Ignacio Rivero.

La Maquina was barely celebrating the goal when the university students tied the game a minute later with a great goal from Fabio Alvarezwho entered the area from the left sector, cut his marker and was in front of Jesús Corona’s goal, which he drilled with a right hand.

After 45 entertaining minutes, the cement players and the university students picked up the pace in the second half, and immediately made themselves felt in the areas, both with real options to score.

The game turned back and forth from one moment to the next and it only remained to decide who would be the finest in the last touch to win the victory.

It was then that Juan Reynoso sent the best of his arsenal to the field and at 70 he drilled Alfredo Talavera’s goal again, with a goal from John Escobarwho went out of the script to score a great goal of half scissors to the astonishment of all the fans.

The Machine did not stop the attack and sought to sentence the match by all means, although the felines also tried to respond and in the final moments they were close to stealing the tie from the Celestials.

Now, Cruz Azul will be able to go calmly to Montreal, where he will have to face a difficult customs in the fight for a ticket to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

