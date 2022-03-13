Critics’ Awards Presented Today – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- Near 500 critical from United States and Canada Every year they choose the most outstanding productions and talents of the film, television and film industry. streaming of the last season, in a ceremony which is usually a foretaste of what will happen in the Oscar awards. Today, starting at 6:00 p.m. TNT (in Spanish) and TNT Series (in the original language) will broadcast the 27th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards, with comments from Rafa Sarmiento and Iliana Rodriguez.

Taye Diggs and nicole byer will be the hosts of the ceremony who has as favorites Belfast and Love without barriers in the cinema category, with 11 nominations each, and followed by Dune and The Power of the Dog with 10 mentions each.

In addition to the four titles mentioned above, they complete the fight in the category of Best Movie Licorice Pizza, CODA, don’t look up, king richard, The Alley of Lost Souls and tick, tick… Boom!

In the directing section, the nominees are Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Brangh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), William delToro (The Alley of Lost Souls), steven spielberg (Love without Barriers) and Denis Villeneuve (Dune).

Unlike the Golden Globesat the critics gala there will be no Hispanic representation in the category of Best Foreign Filmin which they compete Drive my Car (Japan), It was the hand of God (Italy) and A hero (Iran), flee (Denmark) and The worst person in the world (Norway).

Instead, an important Latin name does appear in the acting categories: the Puerto Rican Rita Morenowho at the age of 90 received a mention for his return to Love without barriers with a supporting role created specifically for her.

Likewise, the american actresses Rachel Zeglerof Colombian origin, and Ariana DeBoseof Puerto Rican origin, are nominated for Best Young Actress and Best Supporting Actress (respectively) for that same tape.

In TV, HBO runs with favoritism when getting 20 applicationsincluding their productions Succession and Mare of Easttown as the main candidates with eight and five applications each.

For Best Actress, the dispute looms between Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s Eyes), Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (The Gucci House), Alan Haim (Licorice Pizza), Nicole Kidman (All About the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spenser). While for Best Actor the choice is between Nicolas Cage (Pig), benedict cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Peter Dinklage (cyrano), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… Boom!), Will Smith (King Richard) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth). On television, the best series of Drama has as candidates for Evil, For all Mankind, The Good Fight, Pose, The Squid Game, Succession (HBO), This is Us and Yellowjackets.

For Best Comedy, the race is on The Great, Hacks (HBO Max), insecure (HBO), Only Murders in the Building, The Other Two, Reservation, ted lasso and What We Do in the Shadow.

In Miniseries, the presence of dopesick, Dr. Death, It’s a Sin, Maid, Mare of Easttown (HBO), MidnightMass, The Underground Railroad and Wanda Vision.