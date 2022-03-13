Confirmed lineups for matchday 10

Between casualties and breaks, Cruz Azul will not send its best men against Pumas, but Juan Reynoso has brought out a powerful lineup that will put up a fight.

John Reynoso already made it clear: The priority for Cruz Azul, Given the heavy workload, it is the Concacaf Champions League, so for the matches of the Closing Tournament 2022the celestial strategist warned that he will have to ‘shade’ his lineups. It is so against Cougars you will see a 11 alternate.

Machine will face this Saturday in the Day 10 of the MX League one of his most complicated games, however, he will have to do it without three of his footballers due to injuryand others for rest, with the aim of having their top men at 100% physically for next Wednesday’s game, against Montreal in the Concachampions.

Blue Cross vs. Pumas: The casualties for the Classic

Although he would recover two of his men who were not there last day, with the return of Ignatius Rivero and the possible addition of Alexander Mayorga, Blue Cross would arrive at the big date at the Azteca Stadium against Pumas with at least three casualties in their squadone of them confirmed, that of Julio Cesar Dominguezand the other two waiting for what you decide John Reynoso, however, it is expected that they will not play this Saturday either, pointing the goals to next Wednesday’s game in Concachampions: Christian Tabo and Romulo Otero.

Blue Cross vs. Cougars: The Lineup

