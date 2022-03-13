Cardi B quits starring role on ‘Assisted Living’

VaDeadline we have learned that the Grammy-winning actress and rapperCardi B(‘Wall Street Scammers‘) has decided to drop out of the lead role in the upcoming Paramount comedy Players,‘Assisted Living’. The exit occurs more than a year after joining this project that was to be his first leading role, being that in addition to the film directed by Lorene Scafaria in 2019 he had also participated in’Fast & Furious 9‘.

The sudden departure of Cardi B occurs due to the continuous delays of a shoot that was precisely going to start next week. Because of this, the studio has announced to the cast and crew that filming has been temporarily cancelled, with the hope of resuming sometime this year.

Described as a raucous comedy with a big heart,‘Assisted Living’ follows Amber (formerly Cardi B), a small-time criminal who finds herself in a bind when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the police and her old crew, she struggles to find a place to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an old woman and hides in the one place no one will look: her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Supposedly the film will be directed by Thembi Bank from an original script written by Kay Oyegun, author of scripts for some classic comedies like‘Sister Act’ and‘Mrs. Doubtfire’. For its part, Temple Hill Entertainment and Stephen Love will be the producers.