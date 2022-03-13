Camila Cabello: musical career after being a participant in The X Factor – People – Culture

When I was about to turn 15, her parents asked her what she wanted for her quinceañera party and she replied that they go with her to an audition of the program The X Factor. The talent show was her gateway to stardom. A decade has passed since then and Camila Cabello reaches the quarter century as one of the Latin pop figures.

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao was born on March 3, 1997 in Cojímar, a small fishing village less than ten kilometers from Havana, in Cuba. And the first years of her life were spent between the island and Mexico, where her father comes from.

(You may be interested in: The one-hit movie actors who disappeared despite their fame)

When he was six years old, his mother told him that they were going on vacation to Disney World, but the destination of the bus they took was Miami, where they emigrated.

“I was not aware then, but now I am aware,” Cabello wrote in 2017 about her parents’ migratory experience in PopSugarone of the leading portals for women millennials.

The singer recalled how Despite being an architect in Cuba, her mother worked stacking shoes and how she studied at night to learn English. His father started out washing cars, and later they both owned a construction company.

I feel that even though I pushed myself many times, I missed out on some life experiences or didn’t enjoy them as much as I could have.

In her childhood, Cabello was a shy girl. “And I feel like even though I pushed myself a lot, I missed out on some life experiences or didn’t enjoy them as much as I could have,” she told People in 2019.

The first time he auditioned for the school choir, anxiety played tricks on him and he didn’t get into the group until the following year. “She had intense performance anxiety as a child,” she told Marie Claire in 2018.

A few years laterin 2012, went on the stage of the talent show The X Factorin front of a packed auditorium. “I wasn’t even supposed to audition,” recalled Simon Cowell, one of the competition’s jury members, in The Kelly Clarkson Show.

(You may be interested in: Who is Chloe Cherry, the porn actress who appears in the series ‘Euphoria’?)

Cabello was reserved, and when Cowell went backstage to smoke, she was found crying. “I said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ She said, ‘They won’t let me audition.’ And I was like, ‘Well, just go out there and do it.’ She came out five minutes later, amazing.”

I was literally dying inside; my hands were shaking, my voice was flat. But I was like: I just have to go for it

On The X Factor, Cabello became the person she wanted to be. “I watch videos of myself from the first performance and I’m blinking and pointing. I was literally dying inside; my hands were shaking, my voice was flat. But I was like: I just have to go for it,” he told marie claire.

He entered the contest as a soloist, but the experience led to the union of Cabello and four companions of the show, Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane, in the group Fifth Harmony. Cabello decided to leave it at the end of 2016, after two published albums, and start his solo career.

pressure to be sexy

“Fifth Harmony was not the fullest expression of me individually,” he told in 2017. seventeen about the decision. Cabello didn’t like groupthink or the constraints of having to mesh his creativity with four others.

Furthermore, as published marie claireShe felt pressure to be sexy in a way she wasn’t ready for, to stay in the band, and to worry more about not hurting other people’s feelings than making the best music she could.

(Also read: What do Steven Spielberg and Mila Jovovich have to do with Ukraine?)

My ‘fans’ are going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open my soul

“I was trying to rebel in my own way and wear turtlenecks or pants, which was allowed. No one ever put a gun to my head and said ‘you have to do this’. But it was definitely moving in a certain direction and there was a group mentality, so you have to do it,” he told the outlet.

After leaving training, creative freedom arrived: “My fans They will know me by the music that I am writing. My goal is to be brave and open my soul,” she told seventeen.

His ratification as a solo artist came with the single havanain 2017. A year later he published his first studio work, Camila. At the end of 2019 his second album was released, Romancewhich included another of his hits, Missalong with Shawn Mendes. Last year she announced that he was working on his next album, Family. Also, in 2021 she made her big screen debut with the movie cinderella.

MATTHEW CASTLE

EFE REPORTS

@EFEnews