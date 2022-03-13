Caitlyn Jenner confirms that she will not appear in the new season of the Kardashians

The New episodes from Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be released next April 14th through Hulu after 20 seasons that closely follow the daily life of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Although Jenner’s ex-partner, Caitlyn Jennerhad a appearance in the famous seriesin which the way in which informed his family of his decision to change sex in one of his most emotional moments, this time will not be part of the project.

Through her social networks, the former athlete said disappointed not to have a role and, at the same time, supported her daughters. “I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons It was one of the best moments of my life. Being able to work with my family for all those years, connecting with the fans, it was amazing. Happy that it continues for my family,” she wrote.

Caitlyn, 72, added. “It is unfortunate not to have the opportunity to continue With the program. With that being said, I can’t stress enough how happy I am for my family that it’s still going on!”

the reality show hit the screens in 2007 and its popularity was increasing until it was announced final on AND!, in september 2020. In the first previews of the new material, you can see Kim’s interaction with her four children with Kanye ‘Ye’ West (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm), in addition to her courtship with the member of Saturday night Live, Peter Davidson. Kourtney’s marriage commitment to the musician will also be addressed Travis Barkerthe arrival of Kylie’s second child with Travis Scott and how they face the administration of their millionaire businesses.