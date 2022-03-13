Bryan Danielson believes teaming up with Kane was key to moving up at WrestleMania

All Elite Wrestling wrestler, Bryan Danielson has revealed that teaming up with Kane in WWE allowed him the opportunity to convince those behind the scenes to give it a main event push of the McMahon company. Danielson teamed with Kane between 2012 and 2013 as Team Hell Noand held in their hands the WWE Tag Team Championships for 246 days before losing to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

During an interview with Metro, Danielson recalled his time with The Big Red Machine as a turning point in his career:

“I think that that period was the one that made Daniel Bryan become who he is and achieve what he achieved at WrestleMania. That period was perfect for me because it gave me a chance to show some character and be entertained, all that kind of stuff. But then we’d go out in the ring against The Shield and that allowed me to bring out some of my strengths in those tag team matches, just being a ball of fire and then burning to the ground essentially.”

In 2014, Bryan would be pushed into the main event scenebecoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on WrestleMania 30. Danielson and Kane would later meet for the World Heavyweight Championship and would reunite for one last brief run as a tag team in the McMahon company.

