Britney Spears wants to have babies in a remote country

Music superstar Britney Spears is a proud mother of two sons. And after being in a restrictive conservatorship for 13 years, the singer is ready to have more children.

At the height of her fame in the mid-2000s, Britney Spears seemed to have it all. She became engaged to her dancer Kevin Federline in 2004 and the following year, Spears gave birth to her first child, Sean Preston.

Spears soon became pregnant for the second time, and in 2006 she gave birth to her second child, Jayden James. Her young children would soon find themselves at the center of a media circus amid Spears’ public meltdown in 2007 and early 2008; she was famously placed in involuntary psychiatric detention after refusing to relinquish custody of her children to Federline.

Britney Spears wants to have babies in Polynesia

Spears continued to work for nearly another decade and remained under a strict conservatorship until the end of 2021. She was released from conservatorship just weeks before her 40th birthday celebration. the birthday.

Spears has been enjoying her life in the wild and has traveled to beautiful tropical locations in the months since. One of the places she has spent a lot of time is Polynesia, including Hawai’i.

In a March 2022 Instagram post, Spears said she even wanted to move to the South Pacific to grow her family with her fiancé Sam Asghari. “Planning to have babies in Polynesia!!!!!!!” the post said.

Britney Spears could not have children under her guardianship

While wanting more children isn’t unusual, it was something Spears couldn’t even consider during the 13 years she was under her conservatorship. When she appeared at a Los Angeles court hearing in June 2021 to speak about her experience, she revealed just how bad things were and how much her conservatorship encroached on her personal life.

“I would like to progress progressively and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said. “I was told at this point in conservatorship that I can’t get married or have a baby. I have a [IUD] inside me right now so I don’t get pregnant. wanted to take the [IUD] so I can start trying to have another baby. But this supposed team won’t let me go to the doctor to get him out because they don’t want me to have children, more children.”

