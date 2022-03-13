BOOOOOOOOM: The forceful message from Luis Suárez after learning that Messi and Neymar were booed and whistled at by PSG fans

Separated for several years, but always together.

Luis Suárez was aware of PSG’s match against Bordeaux. And after noticing that his friends Lionel Messi and Neymar Júnior were booed and whistled at by their ‘own fans’decided to demonstrate publicly.

With a message in their Instagram stories, The gunman talked about FOOTBALL WITHOUT MEMORY. True, the elimination against Real Madrid was a failure for Paris Saint-Germain. And yes, the 10 from Argentina and the 10 from Brazil have not had their best season. However, it is inconceivable to him that footballers who have given so much to the game are treated in this way.

THE SUPPORT OF SUÁREZ FOR MESSI AND NEYMAR

Louis Suarez: “As always #footballwithoutmemory. Always with you! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!”.

He understands that there is anger, frustration and rage, but he will never agree with pointing out geniuses who should be the heritage of sport. It’s okay to demand them, not point them out as if they were the only ones responsible (in fact, the big problem against Real Madrid was in the low zone).

Supporting the good ones is easy. In the screwed up moments is when you have to feel the real support. Let’s see how this affects Lio and Ney’s future decisions, huh.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi has recorded 7 goals and 10 assists in just over 2,000 minutes played for PSG. Complicated season between the change of country/championship, injuries, COVID-19 and international breaks.

Did you know…? Neymar is playing his fifth season at PSG. His numbers are fantastic, but the feeling, despite the fact that he guided them to a UEFA Champions League final (2020), is that he has been left behind in big games. He recently renewed through 2025.