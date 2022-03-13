Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 12, 2022

This Saturday, March 12, 2020, in the cryptocurrency markets such as Bitcoina certain stability in prices is maintained in a context where the war in Ukraine captures the attention of investors who closely follow its development and implications.

The first of the cryptocurrencies is positioned in the order of 39 thousand dollars despite efforts to break the ceiling of 40 thousand dollars, which has not managed to cross to remain at that level.

Bitcoin price this March 12, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 133.60

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 818 thousand 743.40

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 149 million 464 thousand 523.80

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 257 thousand 504.79

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 31 million 456 thousand 296.41

Bitcoin in euros: 35 thousand 767.51

Ethereum price this March 12, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 581.17

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 54 thousand 002.59

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 9 million 858 thousand 365.83

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 365.44

Dogecoin price this March 12, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.43

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 443.63

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

In case you are looking to make a transaction with crypto assets such as digital currencies, it is best to closely follow the evolution of their behavior in the markets in real time before completing a transaction.

