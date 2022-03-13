Bios launches a new chapter starring the Colombian rock band Aterciopelados

The alternative rock band Aterciopelados is the protagonist of the new installment of “Bios. Lives that marked yours”, the National Geographic documentary series that on this occasion will explore the three decades of history and the musical present of the Colombian group in an episode which will premiere next Friday the 18th on the Star+ streaming platform.

In the episode, Bomba Estéreo’s singer, Li Saumet, will be in charge of guiding audiences through the iconic moments of Aterciopelados through archive materials, exclusive access to rehearsals, and in-depth conversations with their leaders.

With these resources, the production will follow the history of one of the founding rock bands in Colombia and one of the first to transcend its borders from the intimacy and memories of its members and close collaborators.

The love anecdotes, their first ten studio albums, the different awards they received, the solo careers and personal lives of Andrea Echeverri and Héctor Buitrago and their separation of almost three years, with a subsequent reunion, are some of the milestones that he reviews ” Bios” to delve into the plot that led Aterciopelados to leave a mark on Latin American music.

The episode also includes testimonies from figures such as Carlos Vives and Chucky García, as well as family members, friends, representatives and specialized journalists.

With the arrival of the special, Aterciopelados joins a list of “Bios” productions that starred Andrés Calamaro, Gustavo Cerati, Luis Alberto Spinetta, Charly García and Café Tacuba.

Soon, the National Geographic cycle, dedicated to reconstructing the careers of the most outstanding personalities of Latin American popular culture, will launch new content dedicated to Mercedes Sosa, the Brazilian bands Titas and Os Paralamas do Sucesso, the former Mexican soccer player Hugo Sánchez and the actress Colombian Sofia Vergara. (Telam)