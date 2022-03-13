Big E will not need surgery to repair his neck

Big E has been in the news these last 24 hours. The fighter suffered a spectacular accident during his fight last night on Friday Night SmackDown. In the final moments of the match, Big E broke his neck after falling on his head after a supplement applied by Ridge Holland outside the ring. The injury was later confirmed. that will keep the former WWE champion away from the ring for an indefinite time.

Despite the delicate situation in which he finds himself, Big E has offered an update on his injury through a video posted on Twitter, where he noted that he will not need to undergo surgery and that there was no damage to his spinal cord. Then we leave you with the video and the transcript of its content, courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“I have very good news, in general. C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, but without displacement, which is very good, and I don’t have any spinal cord damage, no ligament damage, and I don’t have to have surgery, for which I am very grateful.. And a pro tip, if you’re going to break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They have been great, everyone at UAB has been great. Seriously, it has meant a lot to me that so many of you have been so kind, that you came up to see me and sent me a text message. I feel like I’m like a broken record but I am very grateful and I will be fine. It’s a blessing.”

For a few weeks, Big E and Kofi Kingston were having a rivalry with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Last week, the New Day members’ ATV was vandalized by Europeans. Last night the four fighters met in a team match, where we also saw the debut of Pete Dunne, now called Butch, who was key in the victory of the heels. It remains to be seen to what extent Big E’s injury will affect WWE’s plans for both teams ahead of WrestleMmania 38.

