Ben Affleck once shared that he didn’t want to work with Jennifer Garner while they were in a relationship

It’s not uncommon for real-life celebrity couples to share the screen together. Even Ben Affleck once starred alongside his partner in girl pullover. However, he was not very interested in repeating the process with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck fell in love with Jennifer Garner on the set of ‘Daredevil’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner | FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Ironically, although Affleck wasn’t too keen on sharing the big screen with his ex-wife, he fell in love with her for the first time while they were filming a movie. As many know, it was not until they shared time together in Reckless that the two came together.

“That’s where I found my wife,” Affleck said in an interview with Playboy (via US Weekly). “We met at pearl Harbor, that most people hate, but we fell in love with Reckless.”

Affleck joked that Reckless not only would it bring the couple together, but it would herald their marriage.

“By the way, she won most of the fights in the movie,” Affleck said of Reckless. “Which was a good predictor of what would happen in the future: my wife, holding swords and hitting me.”

At the time, Affleck credited Garner with helping him get out of the rut he believed his career was in at the time.

“I sank into a swamp,” he opened up even more. “My wife was definitely around then. Getting to know her, falling in love with her, and being connected to her gave me a basis to reach out and say, okay, I’ll do it. hollywood land; I’m going to direct gone baby gone. Those were the steps that she needed to put positive things on the board.”

Ben Affleck didn’t want to work with Jennifer Garner while they were in a relationship

Although at one point, the relationship could have been good for Affleck’s career, the Argo The director could not see himself working with Garner professionally. Part of the reason was that the two had already made two movies before they got together. Neither of those films were well received, which influenced Affleck’s decision.

“My wife and I did Pearl Port and Reckless. With our track record, I don’t know if anyone is looking for a third party,” she joked.

But he also took into account that their relationship could have distracted audiences from whatever movie they were in.

“I think the public has a hard time suspending disbelief,” Time told (via US Weekly). “They already know a lot of things about the relationship that you have with the other person and if you try to push yourself and another person to a fictional relationship, I think it’s distracting.”

Ben Affleck wanted to direct Jennifer Ganer in a movie starring a woman

Ben Affleck may not have been too keen on working with his ex-wife on screen. But behind the scenes, he once revealed his ambition to direct his wife in a movie.

“I would love to, are you kidding me? I think that would be great,” Affleck told People. “I’ve often said that I want to direct a movie that Jennifer is in because I think she’s great and she could do something great.”

Although the couple was already divorced when Affleck made the comment, the batman vs superman Star would still have been up to the challenge. But it was his children that made Affleck potentially lead Garner through a difficult task.

“The problem that gets in the way is that one of us has to be taking care of the kids at home,” he said.

