Beauty mogul Rihanna wasn’t allowed to wear makeup growing up

Even before officially entering the world of makeup, Rihanna was admired for her beauty. In addition to being a talented musician, many envy her flawless skin and impeccable style. But she has proven to be as good at running a business as she is at recording hits.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line made a big mark on an industry that too often adheres to a narrow standard, leaving people of color on the sidelines. The tycoon’s interest in cosmetics stems from her upbringing, despite the fact that she was not allowed to use them when she was a child.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is an innovative makeup line

Rihanna poses for a photo while celebrating her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The secret to Fenty Beauty’s success is simple: it’s one of the few luxury brands that actively caters to non-white skin tones. Most major brands have ignored the cosmetic needs of black and brown people for a long time. In conjunction with LVMH, Rihanna saw the gap in the market and filled it with well-received products.

Fenty Beauty offers 40 foundation shades, giving customers more options to look and present to the world. For an audience that has been underserved for decades, the recognition was the most compelling selling point imaginable.

Combine that with Rihanna’s affordable price tag and inherent star power, and you have all the ingredients for instant success. The company’s sales exceeded $550 million in its first full year, and the brand has become more popular over time.

Rihanna’s interest in makeup stemmed from her mother’s job.

Right after the launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017, Rihanna did an interview with Fashion about her inspiration for the makeup line, building confidence, and her overall approach to personal style. She describes the foundation as the “first makeup product I fell in love with” after using some for a contest she entered during her childhood in Barbados.

“I will never forget the feeling I had after seeing how my skin looked when she put foundation on my face. And I remember my brother being so upset. He was like, “Are you going to wear that every day?” He loved me. It’s like Photoshop. I like my makeup to look like skin, really good skin,” he recalled.

Rihanna’s mother, Monica Fenty, worked in the cosmetics department of a store in her birthplace and also did wedding makeup. Despite the prevalence of the materials in her home, Rihanna was not allowed to wear makeup until she turned 16, unless she was going for a special occasion.

During a 2020 video interview with Access Hollywood, the star responded to a question about whether she plans to set the same rules for her own children. “I don’t know about 16. There are other ways to wear makeup, like lip gloss or lipstick and cream blushes, things that are fun and easy,” she says. “But yeah, they’re not going to wear makeup to school. I have to draw the line somewhere!”

His empire spans various industries.

Rihanna’s talent and curatorial eye work together to make her the richest female musician in the world. Much to the dismay of her fans, her new music remains a myth of legend at this point. And, given everything else in her life, it’s best not to expect any updates anytime soon.

Her Savage X Fenty lingerie line is inclusive and thriving, following the Fenty Beauty path to pleasing fans. Not to mention Rihanna’s bank account: she became a billionaire in 2021. And she’s about to become a first-time mom to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. It looks like we’ll soon see how Rihanna handles introducing makeup to her offspring.

