Beauty mogul Rihanna wasn’t allowed to wear makeup growing up

Even before officially entering the world of makeup, Rihanna was admired for her beauty. In addition to being a talented musician, many envy her flawless skin and impeccable style. But she has proven to be as good at running a business as she is at recording hits.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line made a big mark on an industry that too often adheres to a narrow standard, leaving people of color on the sidelines. The tycoon’s interest in cosmetics stems from her upbringing, despite the fact that she was not allowed to use them when she was a child.

