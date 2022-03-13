BAFTA 2022 hosts revealed

The BAFTA 2022 they are very close and it is expected that the event will be a great closing of the awards season, as it will conclude in style this season that so many movie and television lovers long to experience. For the ceremony to take place, you will need great hosts to guide the moment, and today you will know who they are.

As we know, the prizes BAFTAwhich are held every year to deliver prestigious film awards given annually by the British Academy of Film and Television Artsare an event similar to those Hollywood Oscarsbecause they have the same final objective.

Let us remember that the BAFTA are commonly celebrated in the month of February, however, this year they were delayed a little longer until this Sunday March 13. East 2022 british film trophies meet 75 years since its first award.

Actors and actresses of the level of Anthony Hopkins, Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine, Scarlett Johansson and Meryl Streep They are part of the long list of chosen ones who have been nominated on more than one occasion to participate in the BAFTA.

Where will the BAFTAs 2022 be?

The Royal Albert Hall It will be the stage where the ceremony will take place, without a doubt, it is the most iconic concert hall in Great Britain. The most outstanding bands of the island have been paraded through the place, from The Beatles to Pink Floyd.

Who will host the BAFTAs 2022?

australian actress rebel wilson she will bring her characteristic humorous spark to the event and will be the one chosen to host the big event. The association announced this news through its accountto Twitter official: ‘We can’t wait for Rebel to bring his trademark humor and unique charisma to the ceremony on Sunday, March 13! You do not want to miss it!’to which Rebel replied: ‘I recently experienced a huge transformation! So I hope JK Rowling approves of me hosting 2022.