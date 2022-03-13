Audience Favorite Oscar Movies

With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, many changes were coming; therefore, The Oscar Awards in its most recent edition will include the opinion of the people regarding their favorite movies, this will be through Twitter.

This important point was given, because in recent galas the audience has decreased considerably.

According to the public, these are the films that aim to be the best.

suicide squad

The second installment of ‘Suicide Squad’ was more successful than the first version. In fourth place is this film, whose protagonists are renowned actors such as: Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson, John Cena, among others.

Minamata

This tape, starring Johnny Depp, made his fans show their support for the actor, due to the personal problems he has experienced after his separation with Amber Heard.

Spiderman: No Way Home

Incredible but true. The popular movie that swept the box office last year is located in the second position. Many believed that it was going to be the one that would have the greatest recognition by the public, however, until now a film starring a popular singer does not have her at the top.

cinderella

The princess film, starring the artist Camila Cabello, ranks as the most acclaimed by moviegoers. Despite having an amazing soundtrack, many claim that it does not deserve that position due to its “empty” plot.

