Atlético de San Luis vs Puebla LIVE today (0-0) | 03/13/2022

Third yellow of the match for Diego de Buen, free kick for San Luis.

Second yellow card of the match, for Facundo Waller from San Luis.

First yellow of the match for Emanuel Gularte.

The pace of the game has slowed down, staying in his area and waiting for the rival to try to take the ball away from him.

San Luis tries to respond, but has had a hard time getting past 3/4 of the field.

Foul by the locals, free kick for Puebla.

The fringe is still in front, he has a corner kick to create a dangerous opportunity that did not end in anything.

Puebla starts with the ball, having more possession and looking to reach the rival area.

The match between Atlético de San Luis and Puebla is ready, where you can see a regular ticket at the Alfonso Lastras stadium.

Both teams are already out on the pitch to kick off this commitment at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, corresponding to Liga MX.

At the end of March, the Nicaraguan National Team will carry out a preparation tour on Aztec soil, where they will face three teams from Liga MX, including Atlético de San Luis, on March 27 at the Alfonso Stadium. Lastras Ramirez.

After regaining the lead last day against Cruz Azul and thrashing it 3-1 with a great performance by Fernando Aristeguieta, they will now seek victory to continue at the top at Alfonso Lastras, where the Potosinos had no activity last week due to the events in the Correctional Stadium.

The potosinos are in urgent need of points, since they are in the second to last place in the general table with 7 units, surpassing the eagles of America by goal difference, the victory would take the potosinos to 13th place and keep them in the fight for the playoff .

The San Luis player, Rubens Sambueza, will not be for this match as he has adductor tendinopathy, so he will be in the recovery stage for 1 to 2 weeks.

Day 10 of Closing 2022 began with activity on Friday in an emotional way, after the acts of violence that occurred last Saturday in La Corregidora de Querétaro. Starting in Aguascalientes where Necaxa received the Gallos de Querétaro, so the rojiblanca board decided to play it without an audience, but with a very emotional campaign called “United we are better”.

The Liga MX announced that in all the games of the 10th day they will stop at minute 62, so that the players and referees unite, where they will hug each other in the middle of the field, this with the purpose of sending a message of union in teams. This was already carried out in a good way in the previous matches.

Puebla currently attracts attention because of how they play. The good level shown on the field is directly proportional to the increase in income from the transfer of soccer players, but since the Argentine took over the reins of the club, the price of its soccer players has increased considerably and has served to balance the club’s finances, selling players important as Santiago Ormeño, Omar Fernández, Salvador Reyes and Christian Tabó.

The winger has played 4 games, three of them as a starter, accumulating an average of 58 minutes per game, consolidating his ownership in Nicolas Lacarmón’s squad, having great performances against Tigres and Cruz Azul. The directive will try to shield the player from possible teams that show interest.

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of Atlético de San Luis vs Puebla live in Liga MX, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Alfonso Lastras stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

Both teams have met a total of 14 times in all competitions, leaving the balance of the potosinos with 6 wins and 4 draws. Leaving the strip with 4 wins.