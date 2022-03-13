Angelina Jolie’s travel diary to Cambodia, the country of her son Maddox – Revista Para Ti

The actress has a very special relationship with the Asian country where she travels frequently for 19 years and where she adopted her eldest son.

Cambodia is one of the favorite destinations of Angelina Jolie since he first visited the Asian country in 2000. Back then, it was for the recording of the movie Lara Croft: Tom Raiderbut it was the birth of his son Maddox on its borders which linked his life forever with this country in Southeast Asia. eldest of the clan Jolie He was adopted in 2002 and, throughout his life, the family (together or separately) has traveled hundreds of times to different Cambodian cities and towns.

Recently, through Instagram, the actress explained the reason for her visit, how she has been feeling and what has kept her busy in the days she has spent working with the Foundation Maddox Jolie Pittwhich he created in the protected area of Samlout.

Jolie has shared an image of her with her daughter Shiloh in what appears to be the gallery of the place where they were staying. She is dressed in a cCasual outfit of pants, blouse and linen robe smiling on the porch of her magnificent traditional Cambodian home. “A few days in Cambodia among the friendly locals and I feel that my soul is recoveringor. This has always been a special country for me and my family,” reads the beginning of the caption that accompanies the snapshot.

“I am happy to meet with friends and colleagues from the foundation in the Samlout district. The team, which is entirely local, runs programs for health, education and conservation. I spent time with rangers talking about intrusions in the territory, poaching and mapping out routes to patrol the area“, he explains for later directing users to the link of the organization that he has in his biography.

On the foundation’s website, they explain that after the first trip of Angelina Jolie to Cambodia, the actress did not stop returning to the country. On one occasion she did it accompanied by members of ACNUR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), until she founded the program in 2003 Maddox Joliewhich we now know as the Foundation Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

From this organization formed only by natives of the place they seek to protect and develop the community of the protected area of Samlout. This ranges from protecting nature and endangered species in the area to promoting projects in agriculture, education, gender equality and health. In addition to Angelina Jolie’s humanitarian work in the country, her home and the connection of one of her children with the national culture has ended up making her turn to him in difficult times.

Cambodia It was the place where the actress lived months before announcing her divorce from Brad Pitt and it is also where she made her debut as a director with the film by Netflix ‘First they killed my dad’. The Cambodian Daily KhmerTimes collects the statements of some locals who had the opportunity to meet Jolie walking through the streets near the temple Angkor Wat. “I was very surprised to see her come out of the temple. I ran and asked her to take a picture with me and she took it,” Sen Soeu, a tuk-tuk driver, tells the aforementioned medium.

Angelina Jolie He wanted to leave a mark on his social network profile of this special visit to Cambodia, where, in addition to working with his organization, he was able to disconnect and heal his soul. What is clear is that it will not be the last time that he will revolutionize the country with his presence.