Alexa Bliss does not rule out fighting for the NXT Women’s Championship



In recent times we have seen how fighters from the main WWE roster managed to win NXT titles. This is the case of Finn Bálor, Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose or the most recent of Dolph Ziggler. Some of them (such as Bálor or Rose) have done so after returning to the development brand, while Charlotte (and according to rumors, also Ziggler) did so without the need to return to NXT. To all these names could be added that of Alexa Bliss.

The fighter was part of the recent WWE 2K22 launch stream along with other company superstars such as Liv Morgan or Shelton Benjamin. As she was introduced to the viewers, Bliss joked about the possibility of aspiring to the NXT Women’s Title:

“NXT! I have never won the NXT Women’s Championship. You never know. You never know”.

Past, present and future of the fighter



Alexa Bliss debuted on NXT in 2013starting her career as a solo fighter, although she would not begin to gain true relevance until she joined the team of Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy, who would become Tag Team Champions of the brand. In 2016 she was promoted to the main roster, ending up in the ranks of SmackDown.

The fighter soon became one of the most important female superstars in the company, conquering 7 titles in the process: 3 Raw Women’s Championships, 2 SmackDown Women’s Championships and 2 Tag Team Championships. However, during her time in NXT she never managed to capture the brand’s women’s championship.

In his last stage in WWE, Alexa has been dealing with her mental issues, attempting to let go of her reliance on Lilly, the sinister doll who was ripped apart by Charlotte Flair in Bliss’s last match before she was sidelined from WWE programming for a while. The storyline The fans did not like it, who expected a return to the fighter’s rings. Her last appearance took place in WWE Elimination Chamber on February 19. Since then, we haven’t seen her on television again. WWE currently has no plans for her ahead of WrestleMania 38.

At the moment, it is just a jocular comment from the fighter. However, we cannot rule out a punctual return of the fighter to NXT, as we are seeing lately with cases like AJ Styles or Dolph Ziggler, a movement with which WWE intends to continue promoting its development brand. If Alexa Bliss finally follows in the footsteps of Charlotte Flair and Mandy Rose, returning to what was once her home, and manages to capture the NXT Women’s Championship, she will be able to boast of having won all current WWE women’s titles (not counting NXT UK ).

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.