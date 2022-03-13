Actors you didn’t know had Guinness World Records: Strongmen, heroines and action without doubles

They are not only successful performers, some of Hollywood’s ‘celebrities’ also have incredible feats.

The Guinness Book of Records, now simply Guinness World Record, also includes a long list of actors, actresses and other figures within the television and film industry. Although we often think of these titles in the form of oddities such as the “greatest number of people who have dressed as Smurfs at the same time” or the “greatest distance traveled by a burning man dragged by a horse”, no milestone however simple sea ​​escapes the Guinness and, for the most part, we find lighter and more earthy records that are won without a specific personal bet to achieve it. so much various Hollywood stars as acclaimed filmmakers hold all kinds of recordseither by its number of Oscar nominations, box office receipts, age-related achievements and a long etcetera. Did you know that Lady Gaga has the title of being the most searched person on Wikipedia? Or that Will Smith is the actor with the most followers on TikTok? Do you know who is the tallest actor to land a leading role? In the list that you will find below we have gathered some of the most popular, as well as other more striking.

Meryl Streep is the actress with the most Oscar nominations

On January 1, 2003, Jack Nicholson became the actor with the most Oscar nominations. He has been nominated 12 times and has only won three times: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Force of Endearment and Better… Impossible. However, of all the actors in Hollywood, he is not the one with the most nominations. beats him meryl streepwho has been a candidate to win the Oscar up to 21 times. An incredible figure that possibly no one will match in a long time. Next on the list is Katharine Hepburn with 12 nominations and, below Nicholson, we find Bette Davis with 10.

Jackie Chan is the actor who has done the most action scenes without doubles (but it is not his only record)

Jackie Chan is one of the toughest guys in cinema and he has not only one Guinness record, but two. On December 5, 2012 he got the record of being the actor who has done the most action scenes without using doubles, but also to be the most accredited person in a movie in history. In the movie ZC12, Jackie Chan is listed as a writer, director, actor, producer, executive producer, cinematographer, art director, production manager, catering coordinator, stunt coordinator, lighting technician, composer, performer of the main theme, props and stunt double. “I felt I deserved it,” Chan acknowledged upon receiving them. “When I look back, I think it was worth it. I can be very proud for posterity.”

Jennifer Lawrence is the highest grossing heroine in history

The Hunger Games not only definitively established Jennifer Lawrence as the Hollywood star she is today, they also earned her a curious Guinness World Record. In 2015 she was proclaimed as the highest grossing action heroine in history after the franchise made nearly $3 billion at the box office. Lawrence sure appreciates the recognition, but the truth is that it was nothing compared to what came after. It only took a few years for her career to take off and she was soon the actress that everyone wanted. In addition to The Hunger Games, she was Mystique in X-Men and has been a four-time Oscar nominee for The Bright Side of Things, American Hustle and Joy.

Peter O’Toole is the actor with the most Oscar nominations who has failed to win the statuette

Veteran performer Peter O’Toole, who died in 2013, holds the record for being the most times Oscar-nominated actor who failed to take home the award at the award ceremony. Specifically, he was nominated up to 8 times, the last one in 2007. However, he has an Honorary Oscar that the Academy awarded him in 2003. In addition, Glenn Close has tied with the actor for number of non-Oscar nominations. The actress has been nominated up to eight times, but she has never managed to win the coveted statuette. If she is nominated again and goes empty, she will take the record from the late Irish performer

Highest Paid Child Actor Per Episode

In a study of the earnings of child television stars published in May 2010, the highest paid television child actor per episode happened to be Angus T. Jones, who took home up to $250,000 for his work on Two and a Half Men. Among the actresses, the winner is Miranda Cosgrove, 16, who took home $180,000 per episode of iCarly. The investigation was conducted by the New York Post, which surveyed casting agents, talent agents and television executives, and has since held the record. This is a thorny issue, since the salaries of the stars do not always come to light, especially if they are minors. According to rumors on the internet, Millie Bobby Brown has surpassed the amount of Cosgrove and Jones and could have received more than 300,000 dollars per episode of Stranger Things.

Tom Hanks is the actor who has won the Oscar the most times in a row

Tom Hanks is the Actor who has won the Oscar the most times in a row. However, you might be surprised to learn that the streak is not particularly surprising, since there were only two. The only two he has won to date. At the 1994 gala Tom Hanks, who had previously been nominated for Big, won the Oscar for Best Actor for Philadelphia and in 1995 he won it again with Forrest Gump. Undoubtedly one of the best stages of his career. And although the streak is not one of falling backwards, at the moment no other actor has snatched the Guinness from him.

Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson and all his guinness records

We all knew Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson for his role as The Mountain in Game of Thrones. However, the Icelandic’s career is far removed from acting. He is a professional strength athlete and has achieved several Guinness World Records in this area. Today, Björnsson can boast of having the record for maximum deadlift lifted (501kg), maximum deadlift lifted with elephant bar (472.1kg) and be the fastest to run 20 meters carrying two refrigerators. To these incredible feats we must add other titles achieved. For example, he has been the Strongest Man in Europe up to five times: 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. In September 2021, Björnsson announced his intention to enter the world of boxing, for which he has lost 54kg. .

Longest career on television (actress)

Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021 at 99 and a few days after turning 100 as the actress who has had the longest television career. The Guinness record was given to him in 2013 in recognition of more than 74 years of work in the industry. However, by then the actress was still working on it and continued to do so until 2019, the date on which her last credits as a voice actress appear. Upon receiving her title, she was asked if she had any regrets in her career, but she said no: “I have no regrets at all. Nothing. I consider myself the luckiest old lady on two feet.”