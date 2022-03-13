A strange combo with the chicken surprises enemies with death from above

The community of Fortnite players often adapts to all the new surprises that are added to the video game, so this time we will tell you in detail about a strange combo that uses the new chickens from the beloved battle royale.

Epic Games has really been shaking up the meta in Chapter 3 with new items and weapons that can change combat. Battle Royale has never been more lively and players are getting very creative with the limits of the game. That’s where the Avian Ambush Week star comes in.

The studio added chickens for players to complete certain quests, but resourceful people can use them to outmaneuver their opponents. These chickens can be found around the Fortnite island and could be another tool in your arsenal if you know how to use them.

Reddit user ‘shreyaspandit’ found a way to “catch [las personas] totally unsuspecting” using a chicken with the help of a net. The nets allow people to bounce around a lot and when combined with the chicken glide allow people to cover a ton of ground. Now the trick here lies in the fact that nets nullify fall damage.

With this in mind, players can bounce off the net and then slide around to find an opponent. Once they are close to the enemy, just drop the chicken and it falls directly on an opponent. In the clip of him, Shrey immediately drops bombs on an unsuspecting enemy and instantly wipes them off the map in the blink of an eye.