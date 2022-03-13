A job offer would confirm the arrival of Roblox on PlayStation

Roblox may soon receive a PlayStation port, suggests a job posting specifically asking for a PlayStation software engineer. The game offers millions of works created primarily on Roblox by young independent developers, and is currently available on PC, mobile, and Xbox. Although Roblox has had its share of controversies since its release in 2006, the game has always remained popular, especially with younger players.

Most of the controversies he has faced Roblox they have to do with their great popularity among children and the way the community tends to treat them. While the Roblox Corporation makes about $3 million a day, the mostly young developers responsible for the actual games on the website don’t make much. This, coupled with the fact that close to 75% of Roblox players are under the age of 18 and frequently face risk from internet predators, offensive players, and excessive microtransactions, it’s no wonder that many distrust the platform. However, the platform has done a decent job of promoting internet safety and filtering out content dangerous to children, including a new age verification system built into Roblox specifically for the introduction of voice chat.

Roblox may finally be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 after years of high demand. Since a job posting by Roblox Corporation on their website asks for a “Senior Software Engineer, PlayStation Console”, suggesting that Roblox could be considering moving the sandbox game to Sony’s platform after more than a decade of excluding it. The listing explicitly states that the job responsibility will be “developing and supporting the Roblox client application for game console platforms such as Microsoft Xbox One and Sony PlayStation 4.”

It’s worth noting that online multiplayer games like Fortnite (which also offers a type of sandbox game creation) have amassed massive success due in part to their availability on PlayStation, with PlayStation microtransactions contributing around half of the revenue. fortnite income. Although Roblox fans and players will be delighted with the appearance of the game on PlayStation, the console can also benefit the Roblox Corporation. With over 50 million players and Roblox contributing to over a billion dollars in mobile gaming spending, it wouldn’t be surprising if the gaming platform raked in a lot of money on PS4 and PS5 as well.