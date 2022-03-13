A flesh and blood action hero

Action movie fans, do you agree that Liam Neeson is a legend of the genre? He has been Ra’s al Ghul, in Batman Begins; rescued his family three times in Relentless Pursuit, fought wolves in The Grey, and dismantled criminal cells in countless movies.

And he is 69 years old! Steven Seagal must be crazy to maintain that he is just a faker who doesn’t know how to fight or look like a hero, just a great figure for the drama that uses visual effects and the help of his stunt doubles.

Yes, I remember everything he said. Steven, you better lose weight. That’s all I’m going to say”, he said during a round of questions and answers to which he was invited Excelsior, as part of the promotion of his new film Black Light, already in theaters.

In this new film, the Briton is Travis Block, a former government agent who discovers a clandestine program within the FBI, the Unity Project, a plot in which high officials in the country are involved in dark activities, including the murder of political activist Sofía Flowers.

Mark Williams, the director of The Accountant, is behind the making of the film, his third with Neeson at the helm. The classic story that the viewer loves to see from this veteran of the genre, who is about to turn 70.

Following the theme of leaving Seagal as a talker, he added, “The fight scenes are done by myself. Not to brag or anything, but I like doing them. I am a physical man by nature. And since they are scenes that look like a dance, I rehearse and perform them so that they look completely natural.

Fortunately, I have never been injured. And knock on wood to keep it that way. Stunts are another matter, I’ll leave that to the experts, my stunt double Mark Vanselow, he’s a professional and gets paid for it. Honestly I wouldn’t dare to do it, I mean, I’m not Tom Cruise to fly away, ”he explained. Neeson also knows how to fight. He trained and held amateur boxing matches in his youth. Needless to say, it is his favorite sport.

He usually prepares in the gym, where he had, many years ago, an anecdote with Sylvester Stallone: ​​”I’m a big fan of the Rocky movies, so I told them about boxing, so once I saw all the weight he was lifting and my eyes widened with shock.”

Making Black Light and continuing with more projects on the horizon, his return is rumored as Qui-Gon Jinn, Jedi Master of ObiWan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), in the Star Wars spin-off series, Obi Wan.

With this, retirement seems quite far away, despite the fact that he had already suggested it a couple of years ago.

I’ve already exceeded the limit for five years”, and he laughed, “now what my double and I do are choreographies according to my age, so that people see that I don’t feel like a 35 or 40 year old guy, and that my knees actually hurt when I stand up. You have to squeeze life like a lemon and, honestly, it’s better to work than dig a ditch. I consider myself a lucky man,” she added.

