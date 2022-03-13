3 Daily Habits That Help Prevent Cancer Without You Realizing It

The Cancer It is one of the main causes of death worldwide, since around 10 million deaths are registered annually, and although the various types of this condition can appear due to a mixture of factors, and sometimes it is even inevitable due to genetics, but in many others it appears due to some actions that you carry out without realizing it, so there are 3 daily habits what they help to prevent it.

You can reduce your risk of getting many common types of Cancer if you opt for a healthy lifestyle. In addition to the fact that it is essential to regularly attend the doctor for a general check-up, since regular screening tests can be the difference in identifying an abnormality in our body, early so that the treatment is more effective.

The World Health Organization (WHO), as well as various specialists and studies, have indicated which are the 3 daily habits what they help to to prevent the Cancer. These are very easy to implement and over time, you will be carrying them out even without realizing it:

Although you should have a small dose of sun rays, the danger of UVA and UVB rays is due to the fact that they can age, wrinkle and, in the long run, in addition to producing Cancer of skin Specialists mention that it is necessary to avoid exposure during the hours of the day with the most radiation, that is, between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m., so it is only recommended to sunbathe in the morning. Also, it must have habit from preventiondaily use of protector.

One of the daily habits that apart from keeping us healthy, also help to to prevent up to 33 percent Cancer colon, breast, kidney and digestive tract; is physical activity. This is because exercising burns fat, which causes significant damage to the body. It is recommended to carry out 3 to 5 weekly sessions, which is equivalent to 30-60 minutes a week, which is ideal to notice the benefits and prevent diseases.

Eating healthy is essential for the body to have high defenses, since a diet rich in fruits and vegetables provides nutrients that help repair damaged cells without you realizing it. Some studies indicate that red meat, processed foods, and those with high levels of sugar should be consumed as little as possible, since they can be prevent cancer colon, bladder and endometrium.

Finally, apart from these 3 daily habits what they help to to prevent the Cancer, not smoking and ingesting alcohol without excess also help to prevent the appearance of this condition without you realizing it, since in case of abusing intoxicating beverages and having the vice of cigarettes, there is a high probability that it will occur in the lungs, liver, mouth, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, colon and rectum.