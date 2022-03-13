2,731 players create full-scale New York in Minecraft

A group of talented players have built the city of New York on a one-to-one scale in Minecraft. Many Minecraft fans are very talented and have built some very impressive buildings and cityscapes over the years, like the one you see below.

Players can build in many ways in Minecraft. Some choose to build simple but beautiful gardens and aquariums, while others build on a much larger scale and build huge cities. In any case, these builds are impressive given the attention to detail. Some players use different Minecraft shaders and mods to make their blocks look more realistic and give their builds a photo-realistic look.

Now, a user has shared a cool scale version of the city of New York on the subreddit of Minecraft. The scale used means that one block is equal to one meter in the real world. This scale model is a perfect representation of the city and is available for players to explore and tour. Looking at the image it looks like you are looking at a real photo of New York, except for some blocks in the image. The group involved built streets, bridges, skyscrapers and railway tracks. The attention to detail and the impressive scale of the build make this a truly remarkable build.

This construction is part of a much larger project that is being carried out in the world of Minecraft called “Build The Earth”. The goal of this project is to build the entire world to life scale and make sure the details are as close to real life as possible. They are recruiting people to build different areas that they are familiar with, while also allowing people to walk through different areas that are currently built. The project currently covers some 6,700 square kilometers, and there are almost 4,500 constructions underway.

This project is a massive mission, currently recruiting people from all over the world to collaborate. It also encourages people to build in areas they are familiar with and to collaborate with other builders in their area. It will be exciting to see how long this project lasts and whether or not it can be completed, of course there will be areas that don’t get built, but hopefully, with the impressive skills of the Minecraft community, most of the world will be explorable.