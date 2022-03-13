14 books that will be made into movies in 2022

Whether you’re just looking forward to the movie or a reader excited to see your favorite stories on the big screen, 2022 promises a very interesting lineup of movies based on popular books. Some well known, like Pachinkoby Min Jin Lee, or Conversation with Friendsby Sally Rooney, have opted for adaptations of television series in streaming, but there are many enviable titles that are still coming to the cinema closest to your home (or your favorite streaming platform), such as reimaginings of classics by Jane Austen and Agatha Christie and a new Scorcese thriller.

Not all of the films on the list yet have a definitive release date in 2022, but we recommend you follow our page as the year progresses to find out what’s new on these long-awaited films.