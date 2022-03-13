14 books that will be made into movies in 2022
Whether you’re just looking forward to the movie or a reader excited to see your favorite stories on the big screen, 2022 promises a very interesting lineup of movies based on popular books. Some well known, like Pachinkoby Min Jin Lee, or Conversation with Friendsby Sally Rooney, have opted for adaptations of television series in streaming, but there are many enviable titles that are still coming to the cinema closest to your home (or your favorite streaming platform), such as reimaginings of classics by Jane Austen and Agatha Christie and a new Scorcese thriller.
Not all of the films on the list yet have a definitive release date in 2022, but we recommend you follow our page as the year progresses to find out what’s new on these long-awaited films.
Where the Crawdads Sing (July 22)
Written by Delia Owens, the popular novel about intertwined stories connected by a North Carolina swamp topped America’s best-seller list. New York Times for a remarkable total of 32 non-consecutive weeks throughout 2019 and 2020. Olivia Newman, winner of the SXSW Audience Award for her 2018 boxing movie, my first fight, will direct the story of a decade of troubled relationships and murder accusations. Daisy Edgar-Jones, from normal peopleand Taylor John Smith, of Open woundswill also star in the upcoming adaptation, which hits theaters on July 22.
The Gray Man (July release)
Directors Anthony and Joe Russo, from Avengers: Endgamethey will direct The Gray Man, a CIA action-mystery movie starring Ryan Gosling as a black ops mercenary and Chris Evans as the CIA agent trying to take him down. Ana de Armas will also have a prominent role in Mark Greaney’s adaptation, which is reportedly Netflix’s most expensive movie to date. The project (estimated at 200 million dollars) does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to be available for streaming next July.
Salem’s Lot Mystery (September 9)
Stephen King’s 1975 horror novel about a writer who returns to his hometown only to find he’s falling prey to an evil vampire is getting its first film adaptation this year, backed by the creator of Warren expedientJames Wan, and the screenwriter of ItemGary Dauberman. “It’s a lot of fun to play with vampires and do something really scary,” Dauberman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, when the project was first announced. “I haven’t seen that in a long, long time.” The film starring Lewis Pullman and Alfre Woodard will hit theaters on September 9 and will be available to stream on HBO Max in late October, just in time for the Halloween season.
Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret (September 16)
Judy Blume’s 1970 adaptation, which endured a studio bidding war for over a year, is finally coming to the big screen for families and kids of all ages this fall. Centered on a young woman struggling with puberty and her religious identity (her mother is Christian, her father is Jewish), Are you there God? It’s me Margaret has been a favorite of young preteen readers since its publication more than 50 years ago. Starring 13-year-old Abby Ryder Fortson, the family comedy directed by Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie hits theaters on September 16.
She Said (November 18)
Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan will star she saidthe long-awaited biographical film about the two journalists from the New York Times -Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey- who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual misconduct against women in Hollywood. André Braugher of Brooklyn Nine-Ninewill also appear as the executive editor of the NYTDean Baquet. Directed by Maria Schrader, who directed the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox, she said It will be released in theaters on November 18.
Killers of the Flower Moon (November)
Martin Scorsese’s sequel to the Irish from 2019 (which we loved) finds him bringing together his regular collaborators, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, to make one of those stories that fans of the gangster genre love: The thriller about the birth of the FBI Killers of the Flower Moon. The film focuses on the murders of Native Americans of the Osage Nation in the 1920s, after oil was discovered on their ancestral lands, and will be based on David Grann’s narration of purported true events. The film will also star Jesse Plemons, as well as country singers Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson. Although no official date has been announced, the film is expected to be released sometime in November.
White Noise (no confirmed release date)
Another film about a dangerous train, this story directed by Noah Baumbach -based on Don DeLillo’s beloved 1985 novel- will star Adam Driver and Greta Gurwig as a married couple devastated by “The Airborne Toxic Event”, a train accident that he dumps chemical waste all over his hometown. Gross! (Adam Driver last appeared in story of a marriage of Baumbach, while the director of Lady Bird, Greta Gurwig, has been married to the filmmaker since 2011). The Netflix film, which will also grace us with a role of rapper André 3000, does not yet have an official release date for 2022.
Blonde (no confirmed release date)
Ana de Armas is going to have a great year, going from Deep water and The Gray Man to Blonde, the long-awaited biopic of Marilyn Monroe. Adaptation of the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde offers a highly fictionalized take on the 1950s Hollywood star and sex symbol. The film will also feature other hilarious celebrity impressions, including Bobby Cannavale as baseball legend Joe DiMaggio, Adrien Brody as playwright Arthur Miller , and Caspar Phillipson reprising his brief role as Jackie as former President John F. Kennedy. Andrew Dominik, from the 2012 film Kill them softlywill direct for Netflix, though the streaming service has yet to announce when the film will be released in 2022.
My Policeman (no confirmed release date)
Heartthrob Harry Styles is ready to get on with it with the upcoming sultry rom-com mypolicemanwhich tells the story of a bisexual policeman caught between two lovers on the shores of Brighton, England, in the 1950s. Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in The Crown, will play one of Styles’ love interests, while British stage actor Dave Dawson will play an art curator who seduces him into a passionate romance. Filming wrapped last summer, so a 2022 release is likely just around the corner.
Persuasion (no confirmed release date)
Fans looking for (even) more period romance stories need look no further than Persuasion from Jane Austen, which is being adapted for Netflix as the directorial debut of British stage actress Carrie Cracknell. The promising romance between Dakota Johnson, from Fifty Shadesand Henry Golding, of Crazy Rich Asiansshould be enough to draw viewers into the pre-Victorian tale of a woman seeking a second chance at love, though Netflix has yet to set a release date.
The Wonder (no confirmed release date)
Starring Florence Pugh, from black widowto and little women, The Wonder It is based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, about an Irish community of women in 1862 who believe they have acquired magical powers through extreme fasting. Pugh plays a nurse who visits the girls and investigates her claims, unraveling a psychological mystery. The film will premiere on Netflix later this year, although the exact date has not yet been announced.
