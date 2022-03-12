Xolos shows off his reinforcements

The Xolos of Tijuana obtained their first victory of the Grita México Closure 2022last Saturday at the Caliente Stadium before the group of Cougars from UNAM, after a solitary goal from Lisandro Lopez, reinforcement of the Fronterizos for this campaign, with an aerial shot that left Alfredo Talavera shaken under the three posts. After the victory, the Pack showed off the performance of their reinforcements through their social networks. The Felinos fell for the first time as a visitor since what happened against the Águilas del América at the Azteca Stadium last October, thus adding their second consecutive loss.

After the victory, the Border team, through their social networks, boasted of the work done by their reinforcements in the last match, being a fundamental part in the victory of the Pack against the UNAM Pumas by the slightest difference. The next commitment for Sebastián Méndez and his team will be against the Mazatlán squad, this Friday, February 11 at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico, as part of day five of the current campaign in search of direct positions heading to the Mexican soccer league.

The triumph of the Fronterizos made them leave the bottom of the table, climbing a couple of positions to the twelfth step of the general, with 4 points harvested. In addition to showing an offensive, purposeful and vertical game from the hand of the players who already made up the team last year, the strategist Sebastián Méndez joined his reinforcements who came to add to the squad for the present Grita México 2022, having a direct influence from the first minute they entered the field of play.

Given the lack of goals in the opposite goal, Sebastián Méndez, Argentine technical director of the Xolos de Tijuana, decided to adjust on the offensive side; Renato Ibarra (arrived at the club this season) left the pitch to make way for the Chilean’s Aztec football debut Joaquin Montecinos, carrying the #10 on his back and the responsibility of being a differentiator in the border eleven. In the 29 minutes that he played, the 26-year-old winger, from Andean football, showed his quality, speed and dribbling down the right wing, wreaking havoc on the feline defense.

Another of the newcomers to the group led by Méndez, is the Argentine Facundo Ferreyra, a striker who missed two penalties and a clear scoring opportunity against the feline goal, a situation that made him leave the pitch amid boos from the fans. de la Jauría, for being unable to pierce the rival bow. Something that his compatriot López could achieve; the defender converted the difference goal at 68′ of time, after a cross from the left sector by Lucas Rodríguez, Lisandro finished off with a volley to the upper right fork of Alfredo Talavera’s goal.