WWE removes a match from tonight’s SmackDown show

FOX will broadcast tonight episode 1177 of Friday Night SmackDown live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. A few hours before the start of the broadcast of the event, WWE has made a change to a previously announced match for this episode. Sasha Banks was originally scheduled to face Queen Zelina in a singles match.



Now, the company’s website announces a tag team match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella against Sasha Banks and Naomi. It’s about the match we would have seen at WrestleMania 38 before Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan got a shot at making it a triple threat for the women’s titles.

In addition to this match, a team fight that will face Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston and Big Eas well as appearances by Ronda Rousey and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Rousey will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, while Lesnar will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All Title Unification Match at WrestleMania 38, in what has been announced as the most important fight in the history of the great event.



WWE SmackDown card March 11, 2022

Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi

Appearance of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey appearance



SmackDown schedules March 11, 2022

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

20:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

9:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

22:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early on March 12): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of March 12): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

