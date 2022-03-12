Will Smith, the great Oscar candidate who did the impossible to get it

Few actors in Hollywood worked as hard to win an Oscar as Will Smith. The 53-year-old American actor has been in pursuit of the award for a long time and is now close to achieving his dream.

Willard Carroll-Smith He began his artistic career in the world of music. With a group of friends he formed a rap band “DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince” which became quite popular in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Mass recognition came with his leading role in the series “The prince of Bel Air”. The show was a resounding success and launched Smith’s career.





After a couple of appearances in minor films, his first hit in the cinema was with «Bad Boys» in 1995, a comedy story about two policemen in which he stars alongside Martin Lawrence.

In the two years that followed, the actor hit it back with two tapes that exploded at the box office: “Independence Day” and “Men in Black”«.

Until then, his roles were related to comedy, with verbose and charismatic characters.

His first big dramatic challenge was in 2001 with “Ali”, film where he plays the legendary boxer. Smith’s choice was surprising and he was able to work with a renowned director like Michael Mann.





That role earned him his first Oscar nominationan award that finally went to Denzel Washington for his role in “Training Day.”

The film was moderately successful the actor served to demonstrate that he had the talent to perform other types of interpretations.

In the following years he was in the sequels to “Men in Black” and “Bad Boys”in an action like “I robot” and a romantic comedy like “Hitch, specialist in seduction”.

In 2006 he was again behind the statuette for his character in “Looking for happiness”where he performs alongside his son Jaden.





Again he was nominated and was on the verge of victory. The Oscar on that occasion went to Forest Whitaker for “The Last King of Scotland.”

From then on, Smith interspersed big productions with a few other dramas like “Seven Souls” and “The Hidden Truth” which earned him some nominations but not Oscars.

The big opportunity came in 2021 with “King Richard”, the film where he plays the father of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, two of the best tennis players in history. can be seen by Netflix or HBO Max.

Smith arrives as the big favorite after winning the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) of the United States.

In the triple compete with Andrew Garfield (tick tick boom) Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth), benedict cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos).

Everything indicates that Smith will win the Oscar for best actor for the first time in his career, a dream he pursued for years. The ceremony will be next March 27.







