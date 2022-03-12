Which doctors are the unhappiest with their marriages?

Eight out of ten doctors have happy marriages, according to the latest Medscape survey.

Eight out of ten of the married doctors consider that they are in a happy marriage. Although, within this group, the least satisfied with their marriages are the plastic surgeons (with 75 percent), followed by the emergency doctors (76 percent), the intensivists (76 percent) and pulmonologists (with 79 percent, as reflected in the latest study published by Medscape.

On the opposite side, doctors who admit to being happier in their marriages are the otolaryngologists and immunologists (both at 91 percent), followed closely by the dermatologists, rheumatologists and nephrologists (all with 90 percent). Then there are the ophthalmologists (with 89 percent) and the urologists (85 percent).

This survey indicates that most physicians have a relationship, with a 83 percent married or living as a couple. This percentage is higher for male doctors (89 percent) than for female doctors (75 percent).

Among physicians who are married or living with a partner, men more often have non-medical couples (32 percent) than women (12 percent). In contrast, women more often have couples who are doctors (24 percent) than men (15 percent.



Stress Affects Physician Relationships

Stress has also been reflected in the family, friendship and partner relationships. More than two-thirds of the doctors who participated in the study say that The depletion It directly affects your relationships. There’s less time in romance, little patience and many parents feel guilty for not spending the time they would like with their children due to accumulated stress.

Women who are part of the health field have noticed a much more general exhaustion (56 percent) than men (41 percent).

at the time of fighting against stress and exhaustionmost doctors choose the exercise (48 percent), isolate of their environment (45 percent), talk to family or friends (41 percent) or to sleep (41 percent). In another report by Medscape About Lifestyle and Happiness 2022, 63 percent of the doctors surveyed said they exercise to maintain positive mental health.