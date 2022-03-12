Vince McMahon increases his annual salary in WWE



A Friday filing with the SEC revealed that both the president and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahonas the president and chief revenue officer of WWE, Nick Khan will receive more money this year. On Form 8-K (a “current report” required by the SEC to announce major events that company shareholders need to know about), it says that The WWE Compensation and Human Capital Committee approved the following changes:



McMahon’s salary increased to $2 million a year, compared to 1.4 million the previous year. For the calendar year of 2022, McMahon’s “management incentive plan bonus goal was set at 250% of his salary ($5 million) and its performance share unit grant has a target value of $11 million.”



While Khan’s salary remained at $1.2 millionthe second part of his signature stock grant was increased by $7.5 million. Initially, she got a $15 million stock value signing bonuswith 40% accrual in this month of September and the rest in 2025.

In addition, the “target of the management incentive plan bonus was set at 158% of his salary ($1.9 million) and its performance stock unit award has a target value of $3.575 million.” According to WWE bylaws, “management incentive plan bonuses and performance stock units performance are governed by the terms of our 2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

What’s more, Kevin Dunn received 181,192 Class A shares currently worth about $10 million and that will accrue in five years.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.