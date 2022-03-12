Vince McMahon changed the plans of the most recent WWE SmackDown

specialized media, PWInsider It has been reported that the president of WWE, Vince McMahon changed several segments of the most recent episode of SmackDown. According to this information, ‘Mr. McMahon’ wanted to be more involved with the recording of this episode, which continues to build the road to WrestleMania 38.

It can be ensured that he was the creator of the behind-the-scenes segment in which Charlotte Flair beat up Ronda Rousey on a car, at the end of the program. Likewise, it was known that this fragment was recorded prior to the broadcast of the show and was inserted in the transmission.



One of the changes Vince McMahon made was the Sasha Banks matchwho was originally planned to face Queen Zelina, but ended up being a tag team match between Naomi and Sasha Banks against Queen Zwlina and Carmella.

Likewise, the great concern that was inside was reported when Big E’s head fall that ended with his neck being broken was made, in their tag team match on this week’s SmackDown.

