very changed and with the most expensive bag in the…

On February 2, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott.. The businesswoman protected herself during pregnancy and she was barely seen in a few images with her bulging belly. But she then kept quiet until she announced the birth of little Wolf Webster, who was born a day after older sister Stormi Webster turned 4. A month after February 2, the date she gave birth to her little one, the youngest of the Kardashian looks very changed according to the photos taken by the paparazzi recently, while she was walking around Los Angeles.

In the absence of Kylie Jenner from social networks, the birth of Wolf Webster became a mysteryor. But it was the businesswoman herself who posted a photo on her Instagram account of her, with the couple’s eldest daughter holding the newborn’s hand in a black and white image accompanied by a blue heart as an emoji. But the baby’s face has not been shown.

However, the celebrity, 24, was captured by the paparazzi lens recently in Los Angeles, in what seemed to be her first outing after becoming a mother for the second time. But she looked quite changed, with very loose clothing, her hair loose and always wearing a mask, logically taking all the necessary biosecurity measures in times of pandemic. A far cry from her tight dresses and her impeccable hair.

Kylie Jenner wore black pants that she combined with a baggy cream sweater and Nike sneakers. But the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star can’t stop showing off her quirks, which is why she brought a luxurious Hermès Birkin bag worth more than $250,000 to show off on her first outing after giving birth to Wolf. Webster.





The businesswoman tried to go unnoticed with her casual and routine outfit but the paparazzi do not forgive. She was accompanied by her little eldest daughter, Stormi and in one of the photographs she is seen carrying it on her hip. The little girl, now the eldest daughter of the Travis-Jenners, also combined her outfit with mom and wore gray leggings and a cream sweatshirt. The Kylie and Travis couple began dating in 2017, but split two years after welcoming their first child together. However, last year they began to rekindle their romance and added a new member to the family.

The young millionaire has remained focused on her motherhood and has published little on her social networks, especially on Instagram, where she has more than 300 million followers and has barely published an image after the birth of Wolf Webster. However, although she looks changed in her recent appearance, the model has been following a strict diet based on fruits, protein and cereals for years. For breakfast she usually eats Greek yogurt, oatmeal, blueberries and blackberries. Kylie Jenner surely maintains a strict diet to recover her figure quickly after childbirth, and continue to surprise her followers with the elegance that characterizes her.