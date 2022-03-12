Upcoming releases: ‘Deep Water’, ‘WeCrashed’ and Rosalía

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services, music platforms, movies and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

MOVIES

— Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play a perfect couple prone to playing mind games in “Deep Water,” an adaptation of a Patricia Highsmith novel directed by Adrian Lyne. The film has sparked curiosity and anticipation in part thanks to its stars’ short-lived relationship, which was covered feverishly in the tabloids, as well as its rocky release plans. Originally conceived for the cinema, “Deep Water” will debut on Hulu on Friday, March 18. But beyond the off-screen gossip, a film directed by the man behind “Fatal Attraction” and “Unfaithful” (“Infidelity”) based on a story by the author of “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (“The talented Mr. Ripley”) and “Strangers on a Train” (“Sinister Pact”) at a time when the so-called “erotic thriller” has almost disappeared is not a difficult sell.

— Before Regina Hall takes the Oscars stage at the end of the month as one of its hosts, the actress has a new movie, “Master,” premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 18. Hall plays the head student at an elite New England school built on Salem-era land. She and two other women, a black teacher and student, begin to experience visions of her haunted past. “Master” is the directorial debut of Mariama Diallo, who also wrote the screenplay, and explores issues such as race at a liberal arts school within a construction of gender.

— Jason Segel stars as a desperate man who breaks into a billionaire’s supposedly empty vacation home in Netflix’s new movie “Windfall,” which hits the platform Friday, March 18. But he is shocked when the owners, played by Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins, show up at the house and he has no choice but to kidnap them. The film is directed by Charlie McDowell, the son of Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, who made his name as a director with the mind-bending 2014 relationship film “The One I Love.” Off screen he is also married to Collins.

— Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Few artists precede their album releases by portraying a singing, keytar-wielding meatball lodged in a human’s armpit, but few artists are Charli XCX, who turned out to be taking things in stride in a disgusting “Saturday Night Live” parody. the other week. On Friday, March 18, the avant-garde princess of pop releases her new album, “Crash”. Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, has already had hits like “Boom Clap” and “Fancy” which will be joined by “Baby” from her new album. Charli XCX has said that she is ready for her “highlight as a pop girl”.

— Rosalía offers a special sound mix of reggaeton, flamenco, bachata, rap-rave and pop on her third album, “Motomami”. The Spanish singer says that it is divided into two: “Moto”, as the “aggressive side of a woman”, and “Mami”, “more connected with nature”. The album, which features Frank Ocean, follows her 2018 Grammy-winning album “El Mal Querer.” Three singles offer a glimpse: the newly released “Chicken Teriyaki,” “La Fame” featuring The Weeknd, and “Saoko.” The album comes out on Friday, March 18, but the day before Rosalía will give a live concert on TikTok.

—Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— The great Julia Child has inspired movies, books, a classic “Saturday Night Live” skit and now a television competition series. “The Julia Child Challenge” gives eight home cooks and fans of the late cookbook author and TV host the opportunity to showcase her skills. They will work in a kitchen that replicates Child’s, with the addition of a large television screen showing clips of her in action. Rotating judges, including Dorie Greenspan, Francis Lam and Jacques Pepin, will decide who travels to France to study at Le Cordon Bleu. The series premieres Monday on the Food Network and streaming on discovery+.

— Sure, you can get your dose of documentary parodies by watching reruns of shows like “The Office” or “Parks and Recreation.” But how about giving “Welcome to Flatch” a try? The series, which debuted Thursday on Fox, is produced by Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City”) and Paul Feig (“The Office”). The premise: A film crew intent on delving into the lives of small-town young Americans lands in Flatch, where eccentricity is the norm. That includes cousins ​​Kelly (newcomer Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Sam Straley). Seann William Scott stars as Father Joe, who is looking for love.

— Shows about high-flying businesses that fail to keep their promise are all the rage (Hulu’s “The Dropout” among them), and here comes another. Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed,” starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, is based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” which promoted the concept of shared workspaces. The company was a multi-billion dollar global sensation for a decade, with a love affair to boot, until its value suddenly plummeted. Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and OT Fagbenle co-star in the eight-episode series, the first three of which premiere on Friday, March 18 while the rest arrive weekly.

— Lynn Elber