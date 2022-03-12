This year Jean-Claude Van Damme is retiring and his last film could be crazy

Jean-Claude Van Damme is a character that cannot be overlooked when talking about action movies. He may not have taken the throne from Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone, but he has become a legend nonetheless. Looking at their catalog, there are many productions that are must-haves. Now, recently he talked about his retirement and his latest project. You already have some clues about the plot, the movie to be released soon can be crazy. We anticipate that they are very ambitious claims for his farewell.

The story of Jean-Claude Van Damme is very long and fascinating. It is another great representation of the search and the conquest of the famous “American dream”. Of course, with big falls, disappointments and risky bets. What is clear is that the actor had from the beginning an immense confidence in his abilities. He grew up west of Brussels, dropped out of school at 16, trained in martial arts, started a gym, and lived every moment in fascination with cinema. So, at 21, he went to Hollywood. Years later she got one of her first leading roles in the movie ‘Bloody Contact’, which turned out to be her masterpiece.

Currently, with more than 60 years, he decided to finish his career in the best way. She will do it with a feature film, which will focus on his cinematographic and personal career. Above all, it will mean the end of his vast legacy as a fighter.

Jean-Claude Van Damme faces old rivals in his latest film

‘What’s My Name?’ is the name given to the film that will star in the so-called “muscles of Brussels””. It will be directed by Jeremy Zag and produced by Tyler Thompson, Asko Akopyan and others. So, the role of Van Damme will be that of himself. It is about him waking up from a coma induced by a terrible car accident, not knowing who he is and seeing himself as someone else. In this way, he begins the path that will lead him to fight against some of the adversaries he faced in past films. Not only with actors he has shared credit with, but also with actual UFC fighters who recognize him as an equal.

Some of the opponents could be Dolph Lundgren, Michel Qissi and Bolo Yeung. Ultimately, the actor plays a vision of him that tries to find his identity and his true focus in life. In an interview with ‘Deadline’, the Belgian said: “I wanted to leave acting, but with a review of my career, starting with Bloody Contact, the one where I started to be famous”. In addition to that, he reaffirmed that: “We are going to tell real elements of my real life and what happened to me.” Like the impact of the car, which actually did happen one night while leaving a premiere drunk. “I have worked all my life, I have lived in hotels for 30 years. All that will be explained in the film, and how I moved away from my family. After this, I want to relax and enjoy my life” were the final words of Jean- Claude Van Damme.