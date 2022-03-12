This is the economical natural remedy to combat fatty liver

The liver is one of the largest and most important organs in the body and fulfills priority functions for the health of the person. This is because it helps digest food, store energy, and remove toxins. Consequently, it will be essential to keep it healthy and one of the ways through the consumption of different home remedies. That is why we suggest you, on this occasion, consume beetrootsomething that will also help you avoid fatty liver.

According to specialists, an excess of fat in the liver it can cause inflammation, which over time causes damage and creates scarring. In severe cases, this scarring can lead to liver failure. This pathology of fatty liver does not generate obvious symptoms, but the patient may feel tired or experience pain in the upper right region of the abdomen.

Related news

To prevent the person from reaching complicated health conditions linked to the functioning of their liverIt will be essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This will be achieved thanks to the development of a healthy diet, physical exercise and the consumption of specific vegetables, among which the beetroot.

In this context, there are home remedies that will help you reduce the fat of your liver. One of the most effective options is through beetroot, a food with a high content of water and fiber, therefore, it is very light. It also contributes to good intestinal transit and can help prevent constipation when consumed regularly, as part of a balanced diet.

Photo: Pixabay

Specialists confirm that beets are the right food to clean the liver. That is why they suggest consuming it grated, in salads and combined, for example, with carrots. The idea is always to prepare it in a healthy way and accompany it with healthy foods, in moderate and sufficient proportions so that the body can take advantage of its nutritional contributions. In addition, another consumption option is through juices processed in a blender.