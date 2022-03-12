They promote native medicine in Cholula in the Ancestral Alliance meeting

Highlight all aspects of native peoples, gastronomy, medicine, tradition and song was part of the activities enjoyed by thousands of visitors who participated in the encounter Ancient Alliance, which took place in the municipality of San Pedro Cholula and that allowed to resume the cures with the bouquet of clean, with the egg, the rebozo, as well as plants.

In addition to this, they had the opportunity to participate in the rtraditional to the sun, fire, cocoa, but also the New Year’s ritual, temazcales, cures and workshops so that they could obtain the knowledge and apply it with their own. Likewise, an expo-sale of products and handicrafts was held.

Gloria Pérez, one of the organizers of this meetinghighlighted the response they have had during these three days of activity, pointing out that they are satisfied by the presence of the public, who are eager to recover part of these traditions of the original peoples, “the workshops, the therapies with the healers and the artisans who teach us about their works, and the singers, who are participating, the rebozo adjustment workshop, as well as diseases of the soul”.

In the Soria Xelhua esplanade, andThis is where this meeting took place, where a couple of tents were set up to carry out the temazcals, in fact, those who want to participate must pay a cost of 200 pesos to live this experience and come with comfortable clothes. In addition, there are specialists to make “sobadas”.

He said that today are times of mental contamination, emotional contamination and the soul shows that pain, so this pre-Hispanic knowledge is being taken up again, from the use of plants for the recovery of respiratory diseases, emotions, healing with flower petals .