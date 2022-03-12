The trick to request cheaper Uber trips. VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.11.2022 16:11:00





It is no secret to anyone that UBER sometimes tends to raise the cost of its services, which depends a lot on the time of year or the demand for taxis from users. And it is that on holidays, Easter or summer holidays, they usually activate the famous dynamic rates.

How to have a cheap and discounted trip in Uber?

But don’t worry, because some have been revealed ‘tricks’ that will help you so that the cost of your UBER can be cheaper and pay no more even you could get a trip out in less than 50% of the estimate.

The user of TikTok, Leon Ramirezrevealed on his social network a trick to make your UBER trip cheaperjust following a few simple steps, which They basically consist of scheduling your trip 30 minutes before. So here we tell you how to do it.

Schedule your trip half an hour before

Open the UBER app and tap the cart icon with the clock on it. This figure usually appears where you enter the address of your destination, that is, on the right side of the screen.

Now choose the day and time you will make your trip, consider that you must allow at least 20 to 30 minutes to pass after you scheduled your trip, since that is the time range that UBER allows. However, it should be noted that you can schedule a transfer at any time and on the day you want.

It is time to enter the starting point, it can be your current location or where you want the UBER to pick you up on the date and day you have scheduled your trip.

Write the place of your destination, as you usually do when using the app.

Finally, click on the Schedule Trip button.

Ready! Once the trip is scheduled, it is likely that the cost of your trip will be cheaper than usual.

Does having a low battery in your cell phone influence the cost?

Keith Chenthe person in charge of the area of ​​economic research in Uberrevealed that the battery of your cell phone can be a factor for the application to raise its cost at the time you request it.

The reason is because the UBER application can monitor your cell phone data, how is your battery charge, so detects when a user might be running low on battery and in turn, you are requesting a taxi urgently, which would cause you to pay any cost in order to request the service.

Keith Chen explained that a user of Uber when you are at 1% battery and need to scroll, he is willing to pay up to 9.9 times more than usualso if at that moment the company is activating dynamic rates, it will not matter to the user and he will pay for the transfer.

​

​