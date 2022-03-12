The other business of Dwayne Johnson with which he breaks records in the United States

Dwayne Johnson has shown that he is not only a great actor, appearing each year in more blockbuster films, such as ‘Black Adam‘, where he puts himself in the shoes of a new superhero. He has also shown a nose for business, promoting his own brand of tequila, Teremanawith which it is already making history in the sector thanks to its rapid growth, also becoming the best selling drink in 2021.

But, it is not enough for the former fighter to have the best tequila, but he wants to expand in other areas, incurring last year in the energy drinksa world where he could build a brand together with his partners, Dave Rienzi, Danny Garcia and John Shulmanand from there came the idea of ZOA Energy.

ZOA was created just a year ago, positioning itself as a much healthier alternative and with a wide variety of vitamins. An idea that came to mind after they were looking for the same thing to incorporate into their lives. Since there were none, they decided to get down to work to create a drink with clean ingredients, essential vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids and natural caffeine, clean and green.

Leader in the market

After a year, Dwayne Johnson is in luck, and in addition to seeing how Teremana grew exponentially, he is now seeing it with ZOA. “Our brand ZOA Energy has quietly become a market leader and is experiencing extraordinary growth that even could surpass and replace Teremana”, The actor has written on his Instagram profile, showing that sales are growing, for the moment in the United States.

A drink that they are selling at a price of $30 a box of 12 cans, with up to seven different flavors; and by $40 a box of 12 cans with the new ZOA+ formula, including three flavors: blackberry acai, orange and passion fruit. All of them available through Amazon, although they can only be purchased in the North American country, at the moment.

“Wall street is starting to rumble and talk… This is an exciting time for our ZOA brand as we look to expand and grow the energy drink category with innovation, hard work and passion,” added The Rock.

Now it remains to be seen how much more this other business of Dwayne Johnson will grow, who seems to make gold with each project he manages to carry out, including his collaboration with the clothing brand Under Armor.